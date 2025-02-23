4 Reasons why Drew McIntyre lost to Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown was quite the show. The Rock returned and made a huge announcement about WrestleMania's future. He also had a surprising promo with Cody Rhodes that left fans confused.

Due to the explosive nature of The Rock and other aspects of the show, one part of the episode is being overlooked. Drew McIntyre faced off against Jimmy Uso, and the two had quite the match together.

More notable than the quality was the outcome. In a moment that left many fans stunned, Jimmy Uso actually defeated Drew McIntyre. Although the latter attacked Jimmy after the match, it was still a surprising result.

Some wrestling fans are now wondering why Drew lost to the O.G. Bloodline member. While there could be an endless array of explanations, there are some that seem more likely than others. This article will take a look at four of the most plausible reasons for Drew's big loss.

Below are four reasons why Drew McIntyre lost to Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown.

#4. WWE could be punishing him for his recent outburst backstage

WWE is generally harmonious now that Vince McMahon is gone. Morale is better than it has possibly ever been, but it is certainly better than it has been in a long time. Still, WWE is a high-pressure job with a lot of egos.

For example, there were rumors that Drew McIntyre had a backstage outburst at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. If the rumors are to be believed, he was frustrated with LA Knight during the match and later had issues with his WrestleMania plans with Damian Priest.

Naturally, it is hard to know how accurate anything is without either side directly speaking on it. Still, if it is all completely accurate as presented, his loss could be due to World Wrestling Entertainment and Triple H punishing him. McIntyre's behavior is likely viewed negatively, and this loss serves as a reminder that if you act up, they can and will respond accordingly.

#3. It may be a move to continue the feud between Jimmy Uso and Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is on a bit of a mission in WWE. He wants to get revenge on The OG Bloodline for the suffering they caused him a few years ago while he was trying to dethrone Roman Reigns from the world title.

He has already punished and defeated Sami Zayn on several occasions. He managed to hurt Jey Uso, albeit ultimately losing to him. Now, Jimmy Uso is his target in WWE. While it seemed like he might be a stopgap, this could be a full-on story that the company isn't wrapping up yet.

Instead, Drew likely lost to a member of The Bloodline to continue their angle heading into WrestleMania. Drew attacked Jimmy post-match, so it is clear he isn't taking the loss well. Uso surely will want revenge for that, thus keeping the storyline going moving forward.

#2. Jimmy Uso might be getting a push like his twin

Jimmy Uso's rise in WWE came alongside his twin brother Jey. The two are arguably the greatest tag team in the promotion's history and even hold the distinction of being the longest-reigning tag team champions in the company's history.

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso parted ways in 2023, and since then, Jey has had an incredible run. He is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Now, Jey is aiming to take down Gunther and win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

Triple H may realize Jimmy has been falling behind his Bloodline family, especially Jey, and wants to push Big Jim as well. His victory over Drew could mark the beginning of Jimmy moving up the card and possibly becoming a top guy on his own.

#1. Drew McIntyre might have lost to throw people off the scent of Elimination Chamber

While Drew McIntyre's loss to Jimmy Uso was a big deal, he has an even more important match ahead. The Scottish Warrior will compete in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, where the winner will challenge Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania.

Drew will be joined by several big stars. Logan Paul, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, and CM Punk are also in the match. With such an impressive lineup of WWE stars, Drew's loss might suggest that he won't be winning. However, maybe that's what the company wants fans to believe.

Since Drew lost to Jimmy, fans might assume he has lost momentum or has heat and won't win the bout. That could be to throw fans off the scent of a McIntyre win. He could end up defeating John Cena, for instance, to secure a world title shot at WrestleMania.

