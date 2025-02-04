Backstage update on Drew McIntyre being unhappy after Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre caused a lot of buzz on the internet after the Royal Rumble. The Scottish Warrior was reportedly upset over a spot during the match that was supposed to kick off a major rivalry with a fellow WWE star.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided a backstage update on Drew McIntyre being unhappy after the WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

"Drew's a hell of a talent and I think he wants everything to be 100%. And I just don't think that happened Saturday night. I think it's probably a mix of Logan Paul and LA Knight."

Trending

He continued:

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

"And, you know, if it never comes out to exactly what he's mad about, that's fine. You know, that was in the moment, right through the curtain. You're allowed to have emotions. So let's hope they figure it out and everybody could just can just continue to work together." [13:00 onwards]

Drew McIntyre was reportedly not seen backstage before RAW this week, and the Scottish Warrior did not appear on the show either. His bitter rivals, CM Punk and Seth Rollins, worked the latest episode.

For those who didn't watch, Punk qualified for the Elimination Chamber by beating Sami Zayn in RAW's main event. After the match, Kevin Owens shoved Zayn into Punk before spiking his best friend with a package piledriver.

Get the full episode of Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback