3 reasons why Braun Strowman lost clean to Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown

In this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman clashed in a Last Man Standing match. This showdown concluded with The Samoan Werewolf crashing The Monster Among Monsters on a table set up in the corner, leading to his victory.

Fatu's victory gave him his first clean win over the former Universal Champion, which surprised many fans. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the 41-year-old star lost clean to Jacob on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

#3. To rule him out of WrestleMania 41

One of the primary reasons why Jacob Fatu secured a clean victory over Braun Strowman could be to rule him out of The Showcase of The Immortals this year. Usually, the WWE universe has seen superstars written off television after losing a high-profile rivalry match. So, a similar pattern could be followed in the case of Braun Strowman.

The events on Friday night took Strowman out of the WrestleMania card this year and now he might return post-'Mania.

#2. To set up LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu at The Showcase of The Immortals

Jacob Fatu's clean victory Fatu also led to him getting a United States Title shot at WrestleMania 41. If the triumph of The Samaon Werewolf wasn't clean, a one-on-one US Title shot doesn't make sense. This could be why WWE has ended the Strowman vs. Fatu match with The Monster of all Monsters taking a clean loss.

The Stamford-based promotion may have had plans for a Fatu vs. Knight clash at WrestleMania 41. Thus, this clean win by The New Bloodline member not only grants him a title shot but also gives him great momentum heading to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. To kickstart a singles run for Jacob Fatu in WWE?

In the past few months, we have seen various instances hinting at the separation of Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. This implies that in the forthcoming months, The Samoan Werewolf can be purely established as a single star in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Strowman's clean loss on Friday night could be an effective kickstart for Fatu's singles run in the company.

With this victory against Braun in a US Title no.1 contender's match, Jacob is getting a confirmed US Title shot at WrestleMania 41. Booking The Samoan Werewolf in a solo bout, rather than a multi-man match at The Showcase of The Immortals indicates WWE's intention to highlight The New Bloodline member as an individual star.

This could be another potential reason behind the clean loss of The Monster Among Monsters on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

