WWE SmackDown Results: Shocking reveal from CM Punk; Kevin Owens' WrestleMania match cancelled; huge debut (4/4/25) 

CM Punk kicked off WWE SmackDown and, after celebrating with his hometown crowd of Chicago, reminded fans that he was main eventing WrestleMania. He said he was looking forward to beating Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins before Paul Heyman showed up.

Heyman said Punk was his best friend and recalled how he saved Paul from Solo Sikoa and took a beatdown the following week, leading to the Best in the World being out for a long time. Then Drew McIntyre almost ended Punk's career, but he still came back and faced the Bloodline at WarGames.

Because of that, Paul would grant Punk whatever favor he wants but added that Roman wants to know what it is and is getting very angry. Punk discovered that Roman wasn't there yet and said he would tell Reigns and Heyman together when the OTC shows up.

WWE SmackDown Results (April 4, 2025):

Rey Fenix def. Nathan Frazer

LA Knight def. Tama Tonga

Motor City Machine Guns def. DIY

Naomi def. B-Fab

Jacob Fatu def. Braun Strowman

WWE SmackDown Results: Rey Fenix vs. Nathan Frazer

Rey Fenix made his big WWE debut tonight on SmackDown and got a crescent kick early on before hitting a big dive to the floor. Back after a break on SmackDown, Frazer got the superplex and the Final Cut for a near fall.

Fenix countered the Phoenix Splash and hit a Thunder Driver, spiking Nathan Frazer's head on the mat. Fenix countered a big move and hit the Mexican Muscle Buster for the big win.

Result: Rey Fenix def. Nathan Frazer

Grade: B+

Drew McIntyre cut a promo with an eyepatch, talking about how everyone steals his thunder. He was going to pray and said, "Bad things happen when Drew McIntyre prays."

LA Knight was backstage on SmackDown with Braun Strowman when Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga came to mock them. Tama set up a match against Knight for later tonight before SmackDown moved on.

WWE SmackDown Results: LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga

Knight started strong but took a big backdrop before coming back with a big boot. The champ got some kicks in the corner before sending Tama outside and hitting a dropkick through the ropes to the floor.

Knight slammed Tama's head on the announce desk before Solo interfered and allowed Tonga to drop the champ off the apron. Back in the ring, Tama hit a suplex but took an elbow drop before Knight got the BFT for the win.

Result: LA Knight def. Tama Tonga

Grade: B

Paul Heyman said he was concerned about what CM Punk wanted as a favor but added that whatever Punk wanted, Heyman would make it happen. An SUV pulled in right behind Heyman, who went out to greet Roman Reigns, but it was Seth Rollins who got out of the car.

Rollins joked about Heyman waiting for the other SHIELD guy before saying he would be there when Punk reveals what favor he wants later in the night.

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton were out next, and Flair said she was doing an act of charity by facing Stratton at WrestleMania. Stratton said Flair would always come in second after her dad, Ric Flair, and the crowd completely booed Charlotte's response.

Stratton said that she was already getting her WrestleMania match as a champ at 25, while Flair was aspiring to be a volleyball player at that age.

Charlotte called her voice squeaky and claimed that Ludwig Kaiser, Stratton's real-life partner, had been "in her DMs" as the champ walked out.

WWE SmackDown Results: Motor City Machine Guns vs. DIY

Sabin and Gargano kicked off the match, and tags were made early on before Ciampa was sent outside. Gargano got a big spear before he was also sent outside and Alex hit a big dive through the ropes.

Ciampa took double boots to the face in the ring before the Skull and Bones was reversed. Ciampa took a previously exposed turnbuckle to the face after missing a tackle in the corner and was rolled up by Sabin for the win.

Result: Motor City Machine Guns def. DIY

Grade: B

Backstage, The Miz and Carmelo Hayes made fun of The Pretty Deadly and called them losers. The Deadly made fun of The Miz's movies and criticized his choice of tag team partners before SmackDown moved on.

Naomi was making her entrance for a match when Jade Cargill attacked her from behind. Naomi made her way to the ring, and the match started after Jade had backed off.

WWE SmackDown Results: B-Fab vs. Naomi

B-Fab got the early advantage and made some big moves before unloading on her in the middle of the ring. Naomi managed to come back with a counter and hit a modified lung blower for the win.

Result: Naomi def. B-Fab

After the match, Naomi called Jade out, and the latter showed up and hit a big boot on her. Security came in to stop them, and Jade took them out before Nick Aldis came out and booked them for a WrestleMania match!

Grade: C

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was out next and talked about Kevin Owens possibly having a serious injury. Kevin Owens came out and said that he had a terrible neck injury recently and would have to get surgery.

Owens added that he was going to miss WrestleMania and that he didn't know when he would be back next. KO thanked the fans and was walking out when Randy Orton showed up. Randy got in the ring, and they said something inaudible to each other before Owens headed out.

After KO left, Aldis told Orton that he no longer had a WrestleMania match. Randy hit an RKO on Aldis and stared down the WrestleMania sign before leaving the SmackDown ring.

WWE SmackDown Results: Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu - Last Man Standing Match

The match started outside, and once inside the ring, Fatu got the takedown, but Braun got back up and tried for a powerslam. Fatu reversed the move and hit two moonsaults before the match headed back outside, and Braun beat Jacob with the announce desk cover.

After a break, Braun set up a table in the corner of the ring and hit a big boot on Jacob before the latter sent him outside and hit a dive. Braun hit a charging Fatu with a chair to the face before tackling him through the barricades.

Fatu took a big suplex from on top of some road cases and through three tables on the floor.

Fatu got the running hip attack on Braun through the table in the corner, and even though Braun almost got back up as the ref counted to ten, Jacob picked up the win.

Result: Jacob Fatu def. Braun Strowman

Grade: B+

Roman Reigns finally showed up and ignored Paul Heyman as he made his way to the ring. Reigns asked about CM Punk and told the fans in Chicago that Punk wouldn't be back in WWE if it weren't for Roman. He called Punk to the ring, but Seth Rollins came out instead.

Rollins said Roman could have stopped Punk, but he let him get a WrestleMania match instead. Reigns said Rollins wasn't trustworthy, and Punk was there because he owed Paul Heyman a favor after WarGames. They both called CM Punk out, and the Best in the World finally showed up.

Punk talked about the time he made a promise to Heyman about main-eventing WrestleMania: They would do it as a team. CM Punk wanted Heyman to be in his corner for the WrestleMania match. Roman laughed it off and said that Heyman needed him and that even if he let him, Heyman wouldn't.

Reigns asked Heyman to refuse the favor, but the latter was in tears. Roman insisted that he tell Punk no, and Paul stayed silent before telling Reings that he couldn't refuse Punk's request. Rollins broke out in laughter, and Reigns was about to attack Heyman when Punk attacked the OTC instead and hit the GTS.

Rollins and Punk squared up, but Seth turned around and left before WWE SmackDown went off the air.

