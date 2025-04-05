  • home icon
  • Randy Orton does the unthinkable after he's ruled out of WrestleMania; Kevin Owens had to walk away 

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 05, 2025 02:35 GMT
The star was furious (Credit: WWE.com)
Randy Orton was left seething after Kevin Owens' injury announcement on WWE SmackDown this week. However, The Viper may have gone too far.

Kevin Owens announced tonight that he was out of WrestleMania because of a neck injury. He will not be able to compete at the show as he has been carrying an injury for four months and will need time off for a surgery immediately.

He was leaving the ring after hugging Aldis, when he was interrupted by Randy Orton. The Viper was not going to let him go that easily. The Legend Killer shared a word of respect with Owens instead, and allowed him to leave, though he looked conflicted. Owens had to walk away and left the arena, although he appeared to have an altercation with a fan.

Orton was left furious and Nick Aldis said that he was sorry to have to say it, but The Viper no longer had a match for WrestleMania. He was absolutely incensed and hit Nick Aldis with the RKO, taking him out.

The SmackDown General Manager was left stunned and needed to be helped to the back, while Randy Orton stared at the WrestleMania sign, absolutely heartbroken about the fact that he was now out of WrestleMania. By attacking Nick Aldis, Orton might have just created a match for himself, but fans will have to wait and see how Aldis responds to it.

Could this be the time for the SmacjDown General Manager's return to the ring, and that too on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Fans will have to wait and see.

