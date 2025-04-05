Nick Aldis announces blockbuster WrestleMania 41 match between two bitter rivals on SmackDown

Nick Aldis was a busy man on SmackDown on April 4, 2025, as he had to make numerous announcements. He confirmed a blockbuster WrestleMania 41 match between two bitter rivals.

WrestleMania 41 has seemingly been lacking in grudge feuds and matches in its truest sense. It's normally a part of The Road to WrestleMania, but that didn't seem to be the case - until tonight. Naomi defeated B-Fab despite a pre-match attack by Jade Cargill.

After the match, Cargill attacked Naomi from behind again and drove her away. Nick Aldis came out and announced that the two bitter rivals will be battling it out at WrestleMania 41.

This is a huge match that was always expected to be on the card. As we mentioned, there were some rivalries with heat on them, but this was a grudge feud in its truest sense.

Naomi has been incredible in her new role and Jade Cargill has had an edge to her that we haven't seen so far in her wrestling career. It was a great announcement by Nick Aldis, and it's going to be one of the more highly anticipated matches on the card.

The big criticism around WrestleMania 41 has been the lack of solid stories, but the same can't be said for this rivalry.

