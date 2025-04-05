Paul Heyman has dug himself into a hole with the favor that he owes CM Punk at the moment. The star even tried to confront Punk about it to start the show, but things didn't exactly go according to plan. Now, he's left shouting at him.

Punk refused to tell Heyman what the favor was even when they kicked off the show. He said he would reveal it only when he met Roman Reigns. He said that he would tell the Tribal Chief to his face since it was going to concern him as well. Heyman was left worried, and he went to the parking bay area to wait for Roman Reigns, where Byron Saxton caught up with him to ask about the favor.

However, Paul Heyman refused to talk to him and spoke directly to the camera instead. He appealed to CM Punk and said that he needed to be given some peace. Heyman asked Punk to tell him what the favor was. He said that whatever the favor was, the answer was yes, but he had to focus on the Tribal Chief.

"Whatever the favor, the answer is yes," Heyman said.

Paul Heyman may have just committed himself to helping Punk with that answer, and Roman Reigns will not be happy.

