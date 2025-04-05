Charlotte Flair teases real-life love triangle with Tiffany Stratton ahead of WrestleMania 41; includes rival's boyfriend

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton once again faced off this week on WWE SmackDown as their build towards their match at WrestleMania reached a new level. Stratton was able to get the better of Flair this week as the crowd booed her out of the arena and wouldn't allow her to respond to anything Stratton threw at her.
Instead, Flair claimed that Stratton could have the last say, which is when she claimed Flair would be alone after WrestleMania, just like she is outside of the ring, and brought up the fact that she has now been divorced twice.
Charlotte Flair responded to bring Stratton's real-life boyfriend into the story by claiming Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs.
This is interesting since he isn't even on SmackDown, and the couple hasn't interacted on TV yet. The two stars have been against working together since Stratton is a heel and Kaiser is a face, but if this was a scripted moment, then it could be a hint that they are finally going to work together, and Kaiser could make the move over to the blue brand.
Could there be a love triangle added to this storyline just to give it a little bit more depth before WrestleMania in two weeks' time?