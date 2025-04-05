Charlotte Flair teases real-life love triangle with Tiffany Stratton ahead of WrestleMania 41; includes rival's boyfriend

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton once again faced off this week on WWE SmackDown as their build towards their match at WrestleMania reached a new level. Stratton was able to get the better of Flair this week as the crowd booed her out of the arena and wouldn't allow her to respond to anything Stratton threw at her.

Ad

Instead, Flair claimed that Stratton could have the last say, which is when she claimed Flair would be alone after WrestleMania, just like she is outside of the ring, and brought up the fact that she has now been divorced twice.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Charlotte Flair responded to bring Stratton's real-life boyfriend into the story by claiming Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs.

This is interesting since he isn't even on SmackDown, and the couple hasn't interacted on TV yet. The two stars have been against working together since Stratton is a heel and Kaiser is a face, but if this was a scripted moment, then it could be a hint that they are finally going to work together, and Kaiser could make the move over to the blue brand.

Could there be a love triangle added to this storyline just to give it a little bit more depth before WrestleMania in two weeks' time?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More