CM Punk finally reveals what the favor is; Paul Heyman is left devastated

At long last, CM Punk's favor has finally been revealed. It stemmed from an incident nearly two decades ago, and it has finally been cashed in, leaving Paul Heyman devastated.

On SmackDown, Roman Reigns said he didn't call Seth Rollins out after their initial confrontation. He called CM Punk out. After a long time, Punk came out and finally revealed the favor. Going back to his OVW developmental days in 2005/06, CM Punk revealed that Paul Heyman was supposed to fire him upon the request of higher-ups. However, The Wiseman refused to do that.

Recalling the nearly two-decade-old incident, Punk also mentioned that Heyman said he would accompany him when he main evented WrestleMania. And that was the favor - that Heyman will accompany Punk and be in his corner at WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns was in a state of shock, and Paul Heyman finally understood what it was all about. He was devastated, knowing that he had to choose between his best friend and his Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns demanded that Heyman say no and assumed he would let Punk down, but that didn't happen. Instead, Heyman told Reigns that he couldn't say no to Punk.

A tearful Heyman screamed in disbelief as Punk ended the night with a GTS to The OTC.

