  • home icon
  • WWE
  • LA Knight
  • LA Knight gets a massive win over Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown 

LA Knight gets a massive win over Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 05, 2025 02:37 GMT
LA Knight emerged victorious on SmackDown (Images via WWE.com)
LA Knight emerged victorious on SmackDown (Images via WWE.com)

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight competed against Tama Tonga in a singles match. Solo Sikoa accompanied the latter to the ring, and he was at ringside during the bout.

Ad

The Megastar and the Bloodline member traded blows in the ring. The United States Champion hit the latter with a back elbow, and Tama Tonga rocked him with a dropkick. LA dropped his opponent on the mat with a suplex but got sent face-first into the middle turnbuckle.

Tama Tonga planted LA Knight with an uppercut and a back suplex. However, he ran into a big boot and got hit in the corner with a few kicks, followed by a running hip attack. LA dropkicked Tonga, who was on the floor, and Solo Sikoa tried to interfere in the match when Knight tried to get back into the ring.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tama Tonga then pushed the champion off the apron onto the floor. The two stars traded shots in the ring, and LA Knight hit a neckbreaker, a bodyslam, and a jumping elbow. LA attacked Solo Sikoa and nailed Tama Tonga with a BFT to win the match via pinfall.

Solo failed to help his stablemate win the match, and the United States Champion walked out with his hands held high.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी