LA Knight gets a massive win over Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown 

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight competed against Tama Tonga in a singles match. Solo Sikoa accompanied the latter to the ring, and he was at ringside during the bout.

The Megastar and the Bloodline member traded blows in the ring. The United States Champion hit the latter with a back elbow, and Tama Tonga rocked him with a dropkick. LA dropped his opponent on the mat with a suplex but got sent face-first into the middle turnbuckle.

Tama Tonga planted LA Knight with an uppercut and a back suplex. However, he ran into a big boot and got hit in the corner with a few kicks, followed by a running hip attack. LA dropkicked Tonga, who was on the floor, and Solo Sikoa tried to interfere in the match when Knight tried to get back into the ring.

Tama Tonga then pushed the champion off the apron onto the floor. The two stars traded shots in the ring, and LA Knight hit a neckbreaker, a bodyslam, and a jumping elbow. LA attacked Solo Sikoa and nailed Tama Tonga with a BFT to win the match via pinfall.

Solo failed to help his stablemate win the match, and the United States Champion walked out with his hands held high.

