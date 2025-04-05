  • home icon
CM Punk drops another massive hint about the favor that Paul Heyman owes him

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 05, 2025 00:36 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
CM Punk opened the show on SmackDown and reiterated that while everyone said the best crowds were overseas, it was really Chicago. He even took the camera from the crew.

After pointing out his spot at the main event of WrestleMania 41, the crowd chanted, "You deserve it!" to which he responded by saying he earned it. Going back in memory lane, CM Punk spoke about his days as a backyard wrestler and when he cosplayed Al Capone in John Cena's entrance in the main event of WrestleMania 22 (in 2006).

He thanked his wife, AJ Lee, before thanking Chicago. After the sentimental words of gratitude, he said the hard work began now. He vowed to beat down Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

He was quickly met by "Ladies and Gentlemen" from a familiar voice. Paul Heyman told CM Punk that he had another favor to ask of him—and that it was for Punk to tell him what the original favor was.

Punk responded by saying that he would like to tell Roman Reigns what the favor is to his face, while Heyman also happened to be present. He teased that the "favor" would affect Reigns in some way.

Roman Reigns was at a "training camp" and thus was late. However, it was another major tease into what that favor could be. As Punk said, they were just stockpiling favors at that point.

