34-year-old wrestler makes WWE debut on SmackDown after leaving AEW; cuts an emotional promo 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 05, 2025 01:47 GMT
A former AEW star debuted on SmackDown [Images via AEW's X and WWE.com]

On the latest episode of SmackDown, a former AEW wrestler finally made his WWE debut after weeks of vignettes. Rey Fenix took on NXT Superstar Nathan Frazer in his debut match.

During the bout on SmackDown, the Fraxiom member kicked Fenix in the midsection, and the latter hit a spin kick for a two-count. Frazer got planted with a Frankensteiner but managed to kick out at two. The NXT Tag Team Champion sent his opponent to the floor and tried to perform a suicide dive but botched the move.

Rey Fenix wiped out Nathan Frazer on the floor with a corkscrew plancha. The latter missed a Phoenix Splash but caught his opponent with a knee. Fenix hit a dropkick and nailed Nathan Frazer on the mat with a Fire Driver, which got a two-count.

Rey Fenix hit a superkick and planted Frazer with the Mexican Musclebuster to win the match. The 34-year-old star emerged victorious on SmackDown in his debut match. After the bout, he was interviewed by Byron Saxton.

Fenix cut a passionate promo, stating that he was rewarded with love and passion. He also said he was excited to finally be a part of WWE. For those unaware, Rey Fenix is Penta's brother. They were known as The Lucha Bros in AEW.

Edited by Angana Roy
