Drew McIntyre admits he might never be the same again after recent assault

Drew McIntyre was brutally assaulted last week on SmackDown. He has now admitted that he might never be the same after this assault.
Drew McIntyre's ongoing feud against Damian Priest has been a year in the making. After McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, CM Punk assaulted him, which allowed Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.
The Scottish Warrior faced off against Priest for the title at Clash at the Castle, but this time, CM Punk again interfered in the match, costing McIntyre the win. At the 2025 Royal Rumble match, Priest got the better of McIntyre again by eliminating him from the match. To make matters worse, Priest eliminated McIntyre from the Elimination Chamber match as well.
The following week, McIntyre attacked Damian Priest backstage. The two men also took their feud online as McIntyre fired shots at Priest, calling him 'Temu 'Taker.' Last week on SmackDown, Priest brutally assaulted The Scottish Psychopath and slammed him onto a car's windshield.
Tonight on the blue brand, McIntyre appeared in a vignette sporting an eye patch. He told Priest that he has profited off his embarrassment for long enough. He blamed the former Judgment Day member for taking away his Wrestlemania opportunity. He also admitted that he would never be the same again after he was slammed onto a car's windshield last week, which allegedly caused some shards of glass to go into his eye.
It looks like this feud between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest is heating up just in time for The Grandest Stage of Them All.