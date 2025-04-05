Drew McIntyre admits he might never be the same again after recent assault

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 05, 2025 01:24 GMT
Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre is a former World Heavyweight Champion (Source: WWE.com)

Drew McIntyre was brutally assaulted last week on SmackDown. He has now admitted that he might never be the same after this assault.

Drew McIntyre's ongoing feud against Damian Priest has been a year in the making. After McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, CM Punk assaulted him, which allowed Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

The Scottish Warrior faced off against Priest for the title at Clash at the Castle, but this time, CM Punk again interfered in the match, costing McIntyre the win. At the 2025 Royal Rumble match, Priest got the better of McIntyre again by eliminating him from the match. To make matters worse, Priest eliminated McIntyre from the Elimination Chamber match as well.

also-read-trending Trending

The following week, McIntyre attacked Damian Priest backstage. The two men also took their feud online as McIntyre fired shots at Priest, calling him 'Temu 'Taker.' Last week on SmackDown, Priest brutally assaulted The Scottish Psychopath and slammed him onto a car's windshield.

Tonight on the blue brand, McIntyre appeared in a vignette sporting an eye patch. He told Priest that he has profited off his embarrassment for long enough. He blamed the former Judgment Day member for taking away his Wrestlemania opportunity. He also admitted that he would never be the same again after he was slammed onto a car's windshield last week, which allegedly caused some shards of glass to go into his eye.

It looks like this feud between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest is heating up just in time for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Harish Raj S
WWE
NBA
NFL
MMA
Tennis
NHL
Golf
MLB
Soccer
F1
WNBA
More
