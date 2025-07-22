Best wishes to AEW star Thunder Rosa

Thunder Rosa has been one of AEW's top stars since she made her debut in the company. The Mexican-American wrestler joined the promotion back in 2020 after impressing during her time in Ring of Honor (ROH) and National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), where she was the NWA World Women's Champion.Shortly after signing for AEW, she found success in the promotion. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa became the first women to main event Dynamite within a year of Rosa's debut and this began a long rivalry between the two stars. It culminated with La Mera Mera becoming the AEW Women's World Champion by defeating Baker at St. Patrick Day's Slam.Today marks a joyous occasion for the former Women's World Champion as she celebrates her 39th birthday. All Elite Wrestling took to social media to wish their former champion on this occasion.&quot;Happy Birthday! @thunderrosa22,&quot; the post read.Thunder Rosa received early birthday wishes from mentorThe Mexican-American wrestler recently received birthday wishes from her mentor and fellow Texan, Dustin Rhodes. However, the recently crowned TNT Champion was a little early in showering his wishes to the woman he has mentored over the last few years, leading to a playful banter between the two online.The 56-year-old was replying to Thunder Rosa's post that was captioned with cake emojis. Unfortunately, he proved to be a little too early and was corrected by Rosa herself, who accepted his wishes but also corrected him.Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Thunder Rosa a very happy birthday!