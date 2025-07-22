  • home icon
  AEW
  Best wishes to AEW star Thunder Rosa

Best wishes to AEW star Thunder Rosa

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Jul 22, 2025 15:32 GMT
Thunder Rosa is a former AEW Women
Thunder Rosa is a former AEW Women's World Champion.

Thunder Rosa has been one of AEW's top stars since she made her debut in the company. The Mexican-American wrestler joined the promotion back in 2020 after impressing during her time in Ring of Honor (ROH) and National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), where she was the NWA World Women's Champion.

Shortly after signing for AEW, she found success in the promotion. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa became the first women to main event Dynamite within a year of Rosa's debut and this began a long rivalry between the two stars. It culminated with La Mera Mera becoming the AEW Women's World Champion by defeating Baker at St. Patrick Day's Slam.

Today marks a joyous occasion for the former Women's World Champion as she celebrates her 39th birthday. All Elite Wrestling took to social media to wish their former champion on this occasion.

"Happy Birthday! @thunderrosa22," the post read.
Thunder Rosa received early birthday wishes from mentor

The Mexican-American wrestler recently received birthday wishes from her mentor and fellow Texan, Dustin Rhodes. However, the recently crowned TNT Champion was a little early in showering his wishes to the woman he has mentored over the last few years, leading to a playful banter between the two online.

The 56-year-old was replying to Thunder Rosa's post that was captioned with cake emojis. Unfortunately, he proved to be a little too early and was corrected by Rosa herself, who accepted his wishes but also corrected him.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Thunder Rosa a very happy birthday!

About the author
Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Edited by Brandon Nell
