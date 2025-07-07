Dustin Rhodes commits rare social media botch; Former AEW Women's World Champion reacts

Dustin Rhodes is a beloved figure in AEW, and he tries to keep up with his colleagues on social media. However, despite his vast experience in the business, he's not immune to mishaps. One occurred today when he wished Thunder Rosa a happy birthday.

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa posted a photo of herself on X/Twitter, captioned with cake emojis. Dustin Rhodes seemingly took that to mean that today was her birthday, and he wished her a happy one:

"Happy birthday babe!!❤️," he wrote.

Unfortunately for The Natural, Rosa's birthday isn't until July 22. La Mera Mera quickly pointed that out but still accepted the warm wishes from Dustin and her fans:

"Its not my birthday yet but i tale it," she wrote.

Thunder Rosa sent a challenge to her longtime rival, Britt Baker, for this weekend's All In: Texas event, but she's gotten no response. Whether she'll be able to snag a premium spot at the event remains to be seen.

Sammy Guevara reveals advice Dustin Rhodes gave him about his career

Dustin Rhodes is now in the twilight of his wrestling career, but he's still able to wow fans in the ring. He and his partner, Sammy Guevara, are the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions.

Guevara has benefited from having The Natural as a tag partner. In a recent conversation with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, he revealed just how big an influence Dustin has been:

"I mean, it's kind of his motto just to keep steppin'. You know, I say keep going, he [Dustin Rhodes] says keep steppin', but it's 100%, like, him and I talk a lot. You know, you'll have your ups and downs, and he'll tell me, 'Man, you just gotta keep going. You just gotta keep steppin' and just be patient.' And so, he's helped me just kind of slow down a bit and kinda just take everything for what it is, and not for what it should be or could be, but just for what it is."

Rhodes and Guevara will attempt to defend their title against The Infantry this Friday at ROH Supercard of Honor. The two aren't currently scheduled to compete at All In: Texas on Saturday, but there's a chance they could be added during the go-home episodes of Dynamite and Collision.

