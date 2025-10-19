  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Best wishes to AEW star Toni Storm 

Best wishes to AEW star Toni Storm 

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 19, 2025 14:26 GMT
Toni Storm
Toni Storm [Image via allelitewrestling.com]

Toni Storm is one of the most important parts of AEW's women's division. She has been on a quest to regain the AEW Women's World Championship. While her conquest continues in All Elite Wrestling, it is a special occasion for The Timeless One today.

Ad

The former AEW Women's World Champion signed with AEW in March 2022 after a decent run in WWE. Following the initial few months of her career, Storm went on to debut her "Timeless" character in the company that went on to make history in 2023. Thereafter, the former WWE star went on to become a four-time women's champion in the company, which is more than anyone in history.

Today is a special day for Toni Storm as she celebrates her 30th birthday. Her fans have been sending her warm regards and best wishes on this special occasion on a post shared by All Elite Wrestling on X.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

From all of us at Sportskeeda, we wish Toni Storm many happy returns of the day.

Toni Storm recently suffered a monumental defeat at WrestleDream

Toni Storm is one of the most successful stars in All Elite Wrestling. However, she recently dropped her AEW Women's World Title to Kris Statlander at All Out. This weekend at WrestleDream, The Timeless One faced Statlander once again in a rematch for the coveted championship.

Ad

While the former WWE star managed to give a tough fight to the champion, she failed to defeat her in the showdown. Following her loss, Storm looked visibly shaken as she walked away from the ring to the backstage area.

The 30-year-old was in a deep sorrow over her loss, and seems to be directionless with her future in AEW. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for her from here on. There are various speculations around her next adventure, with many predicting that she might go after the new AEW Women's Tag Team Titles.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications