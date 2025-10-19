Best wishes to AEW star Toni Storm 

Toni Storm is one of the most important parts of AEW's women's division. She has been on a quest to regain the AEW Women's World Championship. While her conquest continues in All Elite Wrestling, it is a special occasion for The Timeless One today.The former AEW Women's World Champion signed with AEW in March 2022 after a decent run in WWE. Following the initial few months of her career, Storm went on to debut her &quot;Timeless&quot; character in the company that went on to make history in 2023. Thereafter, the former WWE star went on to become a four-time women's champion in the company, which is more than anyone in history.Today is a special day for Toni Storm as she celebrates her 30th birthday. Her fans have been sending her warm regards and best wishes on this special occasion on a post shared by All Elite Wrestling on X.From all of us at Sportskeeda, we wish Toni Storm many happy returns of the day.Toni Storm recently suffered a monumental defeat at WrestleDreamToni Storm is one of the most successful stars in All Elite Wrestling. However, she recently dropped her AEW Women's World Title to Kris Statlander at All Out. This weekend at WrestleDream, The Timeless One faced Statlander once again in a rematch for the coveted championship.While the former WWE star managed to give a tough fight to the champion, she failed to defeat her in the showdown. Following her loss, Storm looked visibly shaken as she walked away from the ring to the backstage area.The 30-year-old was in a deep sorrow over her loss, and seems to be directionless with her future in AEW. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for her from here on. There are various speculations around her next adventure, with many predicting that she might go after the new AEW Women's Tag Team Titles.