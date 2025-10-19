Devastating setback for Toni Storm at AEW WrestleDream 2025

The former AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm suffered a massive setback at the WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view. It was the second consecutive disappointment for the Timeless one in over a month.At All Out 2025 last month, Kris Statlander surprisingly captured the AEW Women's World title from Toni Storm by defeating her in a four-way match, which also involved Jamie Hayter and Thekla. Nonetheless, Storm got her rematch, as she challenged Statlander in hopes of regaining her title at WrestleDream 2025.Statlander and Toni were involved in an amazing back-and-forth encounter with some close pinfalls. At the end of a decent title bout, Kris Statlander managed to retain her title by getting a pinfall win over Storm. This marked another setback for the Timeless one after she lost her Women's World title to Kris at All Out last month.After losing the match, Storm offered respect for Statlander and also hugged her before leaving. Later, the TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone showed up and disrespectfully told Statlander to leave the ring.AEW veteran made a huge claim about Toni StormThe AEW veteran, Taz recently claimed that there will never be another Toni Storm on television. Speaking on Going Ringside, Taz said that Toni is the most unique and creative lady in wrestling: “I don't think there'll ever be another Toni Storm in any realm of television, not just pro wrestling. She is the most unique, creative, and talented lady you're going to meet. Not just in the ring as an athlete, but as a performer, what she does and her character. I think that's the case with Toni. It's tough for people to relate to the character, the Timeless One. But her entertainment, and how she brings out entertainment, and what she does, and her charisma, it makes [sic] a connection to the audience.&quot;Only time will tell what's next for the Timeless One in All Elite Wrestling after she lost the Women's World title.