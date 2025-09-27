WWE veteran calls Toni Storm the most unique, creative and talented lady

A WWE veteran has voiced the highest of praises for Toni Storm during a recent interview. The individual in question, Taz, is a member of AEW's broadcast and announcers' team.The Human Suplex Machine has been performing commentary for All Elite Wrestling since the company's foundational years. The former ECW and WWE legend is a mainstay of the company's weekly flagship show, AEW Dynamite, where he shares the announcers' desk with Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and now Bryan Danielson. In an early chapter of his stint he was even featured as the manager-leader of &quot;Team Taz&quot;, although now he has transitioned more exclusively to announcing, hosting and analysis-based duties.The 57-year-old veteran recently appeared in an interview with Going Ringside, where he heaped praise on former AEW Women's Champion, Toni Storm. Acknowledging The Timeless One's skill inside the ring and her creative and innovative character work over the past two years, Taz said:“I don't think there'll ever be another Toni Storm in any realm of television, not just pro wrestling. She is the most unique and creative and talented lady you're going to meet. Not just in the ring as an athlete, but as a performer, what she does and her character,&quot; remarked Taz.The former WWE Smackdown commentator further elaborated his views on Storm's persona and how developing it enabled her to capture the fascination of AEW viewers:&quot;I think that's the case with Toni. It's tough for people to relate to the Toni Storm character, the Timeless one. But her entertainment and how she brings out entertainment and what she does and her charisma, it makes a connection to the audience. Besides the fact she's excellent between the ropes, it just really has that connection, which is to me the most important thing a performer, a wrestler can have is connecting to the audience.”Storm suffered a major upset this past weekend at AEW All Out : Toronto, where the former WWE superstar lost her AEW Women's World Title to Kris Statlander, who pinned the champion to win a four-way bout for the belt also involving Thekla and Jamie Hayter.Taz on former WWE name Bryan Danielson joining AEW's commentary teamShortly after his programming return at All In : Texas, Bryan Danielson made his comeback on AEW television, not as a competitor, but as the newest addition to the promotion's announcing team, serving primarily on AEW Dynamite. During his recent interview with Going Ringside, Taz discussed sharing the commentary table with The American Dragon. He explained that while it may take some time for him to develop chemistry with the ex-WWE Champion, he was happy to be working alongside the latter.&quot;I think it's cool. I like Bryan, I respect Bryan and get along great with him. He's got great insight. Some people say, 'Well wait a minute, Taz is an analyst so now we have another analyst in Bryan Danielson'... It's okay to have two analysts because we have different perspectives on what you're seeing. So I'm happy that Danielson's part of the announce team with us, with Excalibur and myself, and I think it's cool. We've just gotta build some chemistry together… we just need a little time to get our sea legs as a unit under us a little bit. And we will. It'll take a couple of weeks.&quot; said Taz.Former WWE superstar Bryan Danielson on commentary at AEW All Out : Toronto [Source : AEW on X]Danielson was retired from full-time active competition by Jon Moxley last year at AEW WrestleDream.