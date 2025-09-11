Bryan Danielson officially starts a new full-time career in AEW

Bryan Danielson might have closed the chapter of being a spectacular in-ring performer in AEW. However, he continues to remain a cornerstone for the company, and recently, The American Dragon has officially kicked off a new endeavor in All Elite Wrestling on a full-time basis.The September 10 edition of Dynamite opened with Danielson's entrance, who was introduced as the newest member of the commentary desk. Recently, it was announced that Danielson had become a full-time commentator, and this week's flagship show edition marked the start of his new career in the Jacksonville-based promotion.The former WWE Champion came out to loud YES! Chants and joined the audience by doing it himself as well. The crowd's excitement was a clear testimony that they were thrilled to see Danielson and possibly even happier that he is now back on television programming on a regular basis. He then took his place right next to the current commentators, Excalibur and Taz, and put on his headset to begin calling the action.Bryan Danielson may not wrestle again in AEWBryan Danielson had been on an overseas tour to Australia to promote AEW's upcoming shows. When asked about stepping back inside the ring against Jon Moxley, the man who ended his full-time run and his faction, The Death Riders, The YES! Man was unsure if he wanted to step back inside the squared circle again. However, he left the door open to doing hammerlocks for 45 minutes.&quot;I don’t know. I’d really like to get out there and do some Hammerlocks. I’m not sure that’s what Australia wants to see: 45 minutes of Bryan Danielson doing Hammerlocks.&quot; said Danielson. [H/T: Fightful]Despite Danielson becoming a full-time AEW commentator, there is still a chance he could get back in the ring if he is healthy enough. So, it remains to be seen if that could happen in the future.