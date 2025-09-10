Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion confirms he may not wrestle again 

Over the years, Tony Khan has signed several names from WWE. Many of them are currently massive stars in All Elite Wrestling. Furthermore, some have even held world titles in the company.AEW star Bryan Danielson has not wrestled in a televised match since he lost the world title to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. Aged 44, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is a modern-day great, and his in-ring absence in the Jacksonville-based company is felt every week.Earlier this year, All Elite Wrestling held Grand Slam: Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. The show was a huge success. Interesting, the company is returning to the Land Down Under next year. AEW is going to host Grand Slam: Australia again on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.In a recent interview with The Kairouz Bros, The American Dragon was asked if he was interested in battling Jon Moxley or The Death Riders at the upcoming Australia event. Interestingly, he said that he's unsure if he wants to wrestle again. Nevertheless, he added that he is open to doing Hammerlocks for 45 minutes.&quot;I don’t know. I’d really like to get out there and do some Hammerlocks. I’m not sure that’s what Australia wants to see: 45 minutes of Bryan Danielson doing Hammerlocks,&quot; said Danielson. [H/T: Fightful]Former WWE star Bryan Danielson reveals that his body is not fully functionalIn the above conversation with The Kairouz Bros, former WWE star Bryan Danielson provided a worrying health update. He said that his body is not fully functional, which is why he is not returning to the squared circle.&quot;So yeah, if my body was fully functional, I feel like my mind is as good for wrestling as ever—but my body’s not fully functional,&quot; said Danielson.Fans are sincerely hoping The American Dragon will make a comeback and recapture the AEW World Championship. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.