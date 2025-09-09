Bryan Danielson makes a big revelation about his WWE run

Bryan Danielson rose to superstardom for his tremendous run in WWE and became a household name in professional wrestling. The American Dragon recently made a big revelation about his run in the Stamford-based promotion.

In a recent interview with Nick Stav, while promoting AEW's upcoming shows in Australia, Bryan Danielson was asked if there was a particular night or audience that was close to his heart. He first chose the night he won the AEW World Championship at All In 2024 in front of a huge crowd at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Interestingly, Danielson added that he fondly remembers one more night, but it was from his days in WWE, where he was known as Daniel Bryan. He revealed that it was back in December 2013 on an episode of Monday Night RAW during the popular title unification segment between John Cena and Randy Orton, leading up to their match at the WWE TLC event. Yet the crowd was chanting for him instead.

"Another crowd reaction that is near and dear to my heart that I think about all the time is the last time my dad got to see me wrestle before he died. It was in Seattle. It was December 2013. They were doing this unification match between John Cena and Randy Orton. And they had all the former champions in the ring, and the crowd started chanting nonstop for Daniel Bryan." [H/T WrestlePurists]

Bryan Danielson reveals the reason the episode of RAW in 2013 stood out for him

In the same interview, Bryan Danielson revealed that his father was in the audience with his boss to witness the WWE Universe's reaction to his son. He later went to give him "the biggest hug," just months before he passed away.

"What makes it stand out especially is that my dad was in the crowd, and he was in the crowd with his boss. He told this to my sister shortly after, he goes, ‘I didn’t realize that Bryan was like this’ …. RAW goes off the air and the good guys are out shaking hands, and I see my dad who was like 10-12 rows back, run up and I just give him the biggest hug. And then four or five months later, he passed away." [H/T WrestlePurists]

However, Bryan Danielson has left WWE behind today and is now pursuing a commentator role in AEW after retiring as a full-time talent in 2024. It will be interesting to see him call the action weekly in the promotion.

