Current WWE star recalls his iconic match against Bryan Danielson in AEW

AEW star Bryan Danielson is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer. He is one of the greatest of the modern era, and he has held several titles throughout his career.

The American Dragon has delivered several bangers since signing with All Elite Wrestling. Almost all his matches are highly acclaimed. Interestingly, at All Out 2023, he locked horns with current WWE star Ricky Saints in a no-disqualification strap match.

Danielson vs. Saints at AEW All Out 2023 was an extraordinary bout. It was brutal, captivating, and had a memorable ending. Not only was the leader of the Yes! movement at the top of his game, but even the former NXT North American Champion delivered the performance of his lifetime. Today marks two years of this epic showdown, and the former Ricky Starks took to Twitter to remember it.

"What day to remember. 🐉" wrote Saints.

Saints signed with WWE earlier this year, and he currently wrestles on NXT. Meanwhile, Danielson has seemingly retired from in-ring competition. His last televised match in the company took place at WrestleDream 2024, where he lost the AEW World Title to his former faction mate, Jon Moxley.

Hopefully, Danielson and Saints will come face-to-face again someday.

Former AEW star Ricky Saints on his struggles

In a 2024 interview with Chris Van Vliet, the Absolute opened up about his life struggles. Furthermore, he said that anyone who hasn't been in his shoes shouldn’t tell him to be grateful for anything.

"That’s saying I know that you’re hungry for dinner, here’s a half-eaten loaf of bread, actually no, let me take that back. Here’s just the crumbs. F*ck you. Don’t tell me just be grateful for something, you don’t live my life. You don’t understand the things that I have gone through to even just get in this moment. It really set me off." said the 35-year-old someday. [H/T: SE Scoops]

Ricky Saints has been thriving in NXT so far. Only time will tell what the future holds for him in the Stamford-based company.

