Update on Bryan Danielson’s future with AEW - Reports

Bryan Danielson has been an important part of AEW over the past few years. However, since he retired from full-time in-ring competition last year, many fans have been questioning his status with All Elite Wrestling. A new report now sheds light on his future with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

For the past few months, there has been speculation about a WWE return of Bryan Danielson. While there is no confirmation, some fans believe that his contract with AEW could be a roadblock to his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. However, to address all those beliefs, a recent report reveals that the 44-year-old wants to stay with AEW.

According to Fightful Select, Danielson intends to remain with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Additionally, he has reportedly no plans to make a WWE return in the foreseeable future. He aims to continue his contributions to All Elite Wrestling's success for the next few years down the line.

Well, fans can expect The American Dragon to make more appearances in AEW down the line.

Bryan Danielson says his WrestleMania 30 moment does not mean that much to him

Bryan Danielson took over the wrestling industry in 2014 when he became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion in the main event of WrestleMania 30 following a hard-working journey. However, recently, the All Elite Wrestling star said that moment does not mean that much to him.

Speaking with The Sun, the former WWE star revealed that he was experiencing severe neck pain during the closing moments of WrestleMania 30. He also shared that WWE did not allow Brie Bella to join him in the ring, which made the moment feel like a decent end to his story.

"I main evented WrestleMania 30, and honestly, it doesn’t mean that much to me. My sister and my niece got to come in [sic] the ring. But I was about to marry my wife the following Friday, and they wouldn’t let her come to the ring. They didn’t want her to be in the thing. And it wasn’t just that, I was going through a ton of neck pain.”

Bryan Danielson said that, while that moment was a flashy experience for the viewer, he couldn't fully feel it. Well, that said, WrestleMania 30's ending still remains one of the most historic moments in the world of pro-wrestling.

