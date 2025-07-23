Bryan Danielson reveals the shocking reason why WrestleMania 30 main event doesn't mean much to him

Bryan Danielson main evented WrestleMania 30 in a huge match. He has now made some unexpected revelations about the contest.Before arriving in AEW, Bryan Danielson wrestled for WWE for several years. He was a fan favorite who defied the odds to become world champion. In 2014, the Stamford-based company's higher-ups seemingly didn't think Danielson had it in him to headline WrestleMania 30. However, fans had other ideas, and they started the Yes Movement to support The American Dragon.Fans' reactions forced the sports entertainment juggernaut to change its main event plans, which included Batista facing Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The company added the stipulation that if Danielson defeated Triple H in the opening match of 'Mania, then he would be added to the title contest.The American Dragon managed to beat Triple H and then went on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, creating one of the most iconic moments in the show's history. However, this win didn't mean as much to Danielson.During a recent interview with The Sun, Bryan Danielson admitted that the WrestleMania 30 main event didn't mean as much to him as it did to fans since only his sister and niece were allowed to come to the ring. The veteran disclosed that Brie Bella wasn't allowed in the squared circle since they weren't married at the time of the event.Danielson also revealed that he was in severe pain due to neck issues at The Show of Shows.“I main evented WrestleMania 30, and honestly, it doesn’t mean that much to me. My sister and my niece got to come in [sic] the ring. But I was about to marry my wife the following Friday, and they wouldn’t let her come to the ring. They didn’t want her to be in the thing. And it wasn’t just that, I was going through a ton of neck pain, and all these other things, so these things that seem like cool moments to a viewer, there’s all this other stuff going on in a performers life, that could make that moment not as valuable to them as it is to the people viewing.”Bryan Danielson confirmed that he's not back on AEW TVBryan Danielson announced to the wrestling world that he would end his career as an in-ring performer last year. Many fans believed he would have his final match at All In 2024. However, Danielson went on to win the AEW World Title at the event. Danielson later revealed that he would step away after losing the title. He finally lost the gold to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. Following this, he was not seen on TV until All In: Texas, when he returned to help &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page win the World Title. This led many viewers to believe that he was back on the Jacksonville-based promotion's programming.On The Nikki and Brie Show, The American Dragon revealed that he was not returning to the ring.“No, I’m not back,&quot; he said. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]It will be interesting to see if Bryan Danielson will lace up his boots for a final in-ring run.