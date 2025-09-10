"My body's not fully functional" - 5-time WWE Champion makes scary comments on his health

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 10, 2025 01:32 GMT
A WWE veteran talks about major issues [Image Credit: WWE.com]

A former WWE star discussed the health issues he faced last year ahead of hanging up his boots. Bryan Danielson is currently retired from full-time competition. His last match took place against Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. He was in great agony weeks ahead of his retirement.

Days before facing Moxley, the five-time WWE Champion faced Kazuchika Okada, where the Continental Championship was on the line. The duo had battled in some top-notch battles in NJPW and the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, the American Dragon couldn't give his all in the bout.

While speaking with Jon-Bernard Kairouz, Bryan Danielson said that due to his neck issues, his legs have started to give out.

"I wrestled Okada on TV, and I never get tired when I wrestle ever, right? But because my neck was so bad, my legs started giving out. And it was like, ‘Oh no, what do I do now that my legs aren’t working?’ I just thought, okay, I’ll try to get through this (...) The first 20 minutes, I needed to be pushing him because the Continental Title was only up for grabs for the first 20 minutes, and I needed to be pushing the pace. But I couldn’t, because my legs weren’t working. So yeah, if my body was fully functional, I feel like my mind is as good for wrestling as ever—but my body’s not fully functional," he said. [H/T - WrestlePurist's X]
Tony Khan announced WWE veteran Bryan Danielson's return to AEW

The American Dragon impressed many with her commentary skills at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Tony Khan recently took to X and announced that the former WWE Champion will be commentating full-time on the booth from the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

"Starting this Wednesday, @bryandanielson The American Dragon will join the Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite commentary team full-time! Welcome back Bryan on Dynamite this Wednesday Night, + See you on @TNTdrama And/or HBO Max 8pm ET/7pm CT For Saturday Night #AEWCollision TONIGHT!!" he wrote.

It will be interesting to see what he will bring to the table.

Edited by Angana Roy
