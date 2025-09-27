WWE Veteran comments on Bryan Danielson's new role in AEW

AEW star Bryan Danielson has seemingly retired from in-ring competition. He is one of the most prominent figures in the company, and Tony Khan has immense faith in him. He recently became a commentator, and it looks like he's taking his new job quite seriously. Many are glad to see The American Dragon trying new things out. ECW legend, Taz, is happy to see the former AEW World Champion join him at the commentary desk with veterans, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur. The 57-year-old is one of the best in the business right now, and in a recent interview with Going Ringside, he said that it will take some time to build chemistry with the WrestleMania main eventer. &quot;I think it's cool. I like Bryan, I respect Bryan and get along great with him. He's got great insight. Some people say, 'Well wait a minute, Taz is an analyst so now we have another analyst in Bryan Danielson'... It's okay to have two analysts because we have different perspectives on what you're seeing. So I'm happy that Danielson's part of the announce team with us, with Excalibur and myself, and I think it's cool. We've just gotta build some chemistry together… we just need a little time to get our sea legs as a unit under us a little bit. And we will. It'll take a couple of weeks.&quot; said the WWE veteran. Bryan Danielson on if WWE and AEW could collaborate someday On a recent appearance on UNSCRIPTED by Josh Mansour, Bryan Danielson was asked if there is a possibility that WWE and AEW will work together someday. The American Dragon said that World Wrestling Entertainment currently wants to put the Tony Khan-led company out of business. However, he added that nothing is impossible in the world of professional wrestling. &quot;Where we’re at right now, it seems more like WWE is trying to put us out of business rather than wanting to go into business. The landscape of wrestling has changed so much in the last six or seven years that I would never say never.&quot; he said. Hopefully, Danielson will return to in-ring competition someday and become the AEW World Champion again.