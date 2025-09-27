Best Wishes to WWE’s Cathy Kelley

Cathy Kelley is currently the WWE backstage correspondent on the Friday Night SmackDown. Kelley has garnered a massive fan base with her role in the Stamford-based promotion. Today, she has a big reason to celebrate.According to a recent report, Kelley has been training in the performance center and is involved in the promo classes for a future on-screen role in the WWE. Rumors suggest that she may take a managing role on television in the near future.Best wishes are in order for Cathy Kelley on social media platforms as she is celebrating her 37th birthday on September 27, 2025.We at SportsKeeda wrestling send our best wishes to Kelley on her special day. Former WWE Superstar reacts to Cathy Kelley's training for a massive career upgradeSpeaking on the SportsKeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, ex-WWE Superstar EC3 reacted to the rumor of Kelley preparing for a bigger on-screen role and her training at the performance center for it.The former superstar was perplexed as to why the 37-year-old interviewer was now exploring the wrestling aspect of the business despite having major success already in her current role.EC3 expressed that Cathy could do well as a manager, but the role may sometimes be painful, as things could get physical. However, the star noted that she has been in business for a long period and wants to see what she can do in the given role.&quot;I wonder now why the choice now to go into the wrestling aspect. I mean, she definitely has the personality that can be a manager. But falling down hurts, man. Hey, she's probably in a great position. She has assets and the best possible accessories to learn the craft, and she's been in the business. Let's see what she can do,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Cathy Kelley in the coming months.