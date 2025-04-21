Cathy Kelley training for new WWE role - Reports

WWE personality Cathy Kelley is reportedly training for a surprising new role in the company. She currently serves as a backstage interviewer for the promotion.

Ad

According to a new report from PWInsider, Kelley has been training at the WWE Performance Center and has also been involved in promo classes for some time in preparation for an unknown on-camera role. It has been speculated that she could be training for a possible managerial role in the promotion, but that has not been confirmed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This week's edition of WWE RAW will be the first show following WrestleMania 41. It was reported earlier today that ring announcer Alicia Taylor will be missing tonight's episode of the red brand in Las Vegas, Nevada. SmackDown ring announcer Mark Nash will be filling in for Taylor during tonight's show. John Cena is scheduled to appear during RAW tonight after defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Ad

Former WWE employee criticizes Cathy Kelley

Wrestling veteran Tommy Carlucci recently took Cathy Kelley to task and compared her to backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond.

Speaking on an episode of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Tommy Carlucci and Jonathan Coachman discussed Kelley as a backstage interviewer. Carlucci claimed that Kelley was clueless and was more focused on her appearance than her interviews, and suggested that she was unprepared.

Ad

"Because Cathy Kelley is clueless, that's why. She's worried about what kind of glasses she's gonna wear and try to be this really good reporter. And she never does prep. I mean, she didn't prep when I was there, so why would she prep now. It's all about the look for her and shooting that she's working out in the gym with Maxxine Dupri instead of working out her craft like Jackie Redmond does," he said. [1:01:25 - 1:01:43]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Cathy Kelley has had a humorous online relationship with Rhea Ripley in the past. IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair last night at WrestleMania 41 to retain the Women's World Championship. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Kelley moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.