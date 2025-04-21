WWE makes major roster change for RAW after WrestleMania

The WWE rosters are invading T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight for the most anticipated RAW episode of the year. WrestleMania 41 fallout is sure to bring massive swerves with potential debuts and returns. One interesting change to the show has just been revealed before showtime.

Mark Shunock is now known as WWE SmackDown ring announcer Mark Nash. The 48-year-old debuted last month and was publicly praised by Triple H. Nash will now make his RAW debut as Alicia Taylor took to X/Twitter to reveal that she won't be on the show as she has the night off, and was already flying home. The 44-year-old expressed gratitude for her voice getting a break, and called on fans to welcome Nash.

"WOW. I’m going to decompress and process #WrestleMania on this flight home. Wanted to quickly say THANK YOU. I see + appreciate all of the LOVE ❤️ My voice gets a night off! Welcome our SD ring annnouncer @MarkShunock tonight on #MondayNightRAW 👏👏👏," Alicia Taylor wrote with the photo below.

Taylor joined WWE in December 2018 and was called up from NXT to SmackDown last May. She has been the RAW ring announcer since the Netflix premiere. Nash spent five years as NHL host, almost two years as NFL host with the Vegas Raiders, over eight as Vegas Golden Knights host, plus a year as VP of Entertainment. Most recently, he was Top Rank Boxing's host and ring announcer.

WWE has not announced a full lineup for the red brand, but that's fairly standard, as WrestleMania consequences are the draw for the annual episode. GM Adam Pearce confirmed new World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and new Undisputed Champion John Cena, but did not elaborate. The General Manager teased that RAW after WrestleMania will be a "crap-shoot" in Sin City.

