Triple H reveals why The Rock really returned to WWE

WWE experienced major growth in years past with Triple H and The Rock at the top during their wrestling days, and now the legendary rivals are helping to lead the company in the successful Endeavor era. Amid rumors and speculations about The Final Boss' WWE future, The Game has now revealed why the second-generation star keeps returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

The Cerebral Assassin had been signed for 18 months when The Rock debuted at Survivor Series 1996. During his first Intercontinental Championship reign, Triple H teamed with Crush, Goldust, and Jerry Lawler for a Four-on-Four Elimination Match loss to Jake Roberts, The Stalker, Marc Mero, and the debuting Rocky Maivia, who was the sole survivor. The Brahma Bull then ended Triple H's reign 89 days later. Both evolved into future Hall of Famers with The People's Champion beginning his acting career after SummerSlam 2002.

The Final Boss returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in January 2024 because it's the only place to find a certain connection, according to the Chief Content Officer. Triple H appeared on Sunday Brunch this morning and commented on The Rock's multiple WWE returns.

"[The Rock] constantly comes back into what we do because, while he loves Hollywood, there’s no place to get that connection [other than WWE]. When 80,000 people are going crazy and you’re in that ring, and you’re controlling their emotions with your storytelling, it’s electric," Triple H said. [H/T: SEScoops]

The Rock and Triple H were on opposite sides of the squared circle just over 150 times. The Brahma Bull's second most-frequent opponent was Steve Austin, with over 100 matches, while The Game has only gone against Randy Orton more, with over 230 outings. Out of 21 TV matches, Triple H leads the series 9-8 with four non-finishes.

Triple H welcomes new WWE on-air talent

Mark Shunock is now known as SmackDown ring announcer Mark Nash in World Wrestling Entertainment, after Lilian Garcia's recent run on the blue brand wrapped up.

Triple H took to X/Twitter to officially welcome the veteran host and business owner. The Chief Content Officer included a backstage photo.

"@MarkShunock crushed it in his first night as the in-ring announcer for #SmackDown. Congratulations and welcome to the team," Triple H wrote.

Nash has owned The Space in Las Vegas since 2016. He spent five years as NHL host, one year and five months as the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders host, plus eight and a half years as the Vegas Golden Knights host, and one year as VP of Entertainment. Most recently, Mark spent over seven years as Top Rank Boxing host and ring announcer.

