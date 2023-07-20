Cathy Kelley has a question for Rhea Ripley after their 'breakup'

WWE SmackDown interviewer Cathy Kelley had a question for Rhea Ripley in her latest tweet.

It seems like Kelley still hasn't gotten over Rhea Ripley announcing that Samantha Irvin is her "new girlfriend." Kelley has been desperately trying ever since to catch Ripley's attention on social media.

In her new tweet, Cathy Kelley asked Rhea Ripley to share her thoughts on "couples counseling." Check out the tweet below:

Cathy Kelley's Twitter bio has an interesting Rhea Ripley mention

Shortly after Ripley 'dumped' Kelley for Samantha Irvin, the SmackDown interviewer took to Twitter and changed her bio. She ended up adding "Rhea's ex" in her bio.

Rhea Ripley is currently holding the Women's World title and is focused on keeping it on her shoulder for as long as possible. She was awarded the belt shortly after the 2023 WWE Draft. She originally held the SmackDown Women's title that she won by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. The 23-minute classic was heavily praised by fans worldwide. Ripley later stated on After The Bell that the match should've headlined the first night of 'Mania:

"Coming out of that match, I did feel like we stole the show. I feel we went out there and left everything we had in the ring and proved to everyone exactly why we should have been in the main event spot. Yes, we didn't have a good build like Sami, Owens, and the Usos; at the same time, Charlotte and I, every time we step in the ring, we bring the brutality, we bring the ferocious when we go out there and we just beat the living cr*p out of each other." [H/T Fightful]

As for Cathy Kelley, she seldom comes face-to-face with Rhea Ripley now that she has been moved from RAW to SmackDown. Kelley was a mainstay on the red brand for months on end after her rehiring, before WWE moved her to SmackDown.

