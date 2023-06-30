Rhea Ripley received a heartfelt message from Cathy Kelley after the former playfully declared Samantha Irvin her new girlfriend.

At the recent WWE live event in Liverpool, The Nightmare surprisingly approached WWE announcer Samantha Irvin and began romantically eyeing her. Ripley then blew Irvin a kiss as the latter blushed.

Rhea Ripley later told her best friend Cathy Kelley that Samantha Irvin is her new girlfriend. Kelley then shared a heartfelt video compilation consisting of the best moments featuring the duo. She had the following to say to Ripley in the caption of the video:

"It doesn't have to be over for us."

Check out a screengrab of the story that Cathy Kelley posted on her Instagram handle:

Cathy Kelley's latest story on Instagram.

Rhea Ripley is on RAW, while Cathy Kelley was recently moved to SmackDown

Fans won't be getting to see Ripley and Kelley's interactions on WWE TV anymore, as Kelley was recently moved to the SmackDown brand. The Nightmare is still a mainstay on WWE RAW, though.

Rhea Ripley is currently focused on aiding Dominik Mysterio in his match against Cody Rhodes at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Dominik is hell-bent on defeating The American Nightmare at London-based event, but it certainly won't be an easy task. Judging by Ripley and Dominik's previous escapades in the ring, it's likely that Ripley will try to interfere in the match to help him get the victory.

Cathy Kelley and Ripley are quite close in real life. As is evident in the video that Cathy shared, the duo enjoy each other's company and hang out quite often. Even though it's unlikely to happen anytime soon, fans would love to see Ripley get interviewed by Cathy Kelley in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Cathy Kelley's request to Ripley? Sound off in the comments section below!

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes