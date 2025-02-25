"It's all about the look for her" - Cathy Kelley's former WWE co-worker slams her work ethic; dubs her "clueless"

Cathy Kelley is currently on her second run as a WWE backstage interviewer. However, a former co-worker recently criticized the 36-year-old's work ethic, claiming she never prepares.

Kelley initially joined the Stamford-based company in 2016. Although she left four years later, the Loyola University Chicago graduate returned in 2022. She is currently a backstage interviewer on Monday Night RAW. Last night on the red brand, Kelley interviewed Ivy Nile following the latter's attack on the Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. She asked the American Made member whether she was trying to get herself back into the title picture after losing a number-one contender match against Dakota Kai last week.

On Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman wondered why Kelley asked Nile if she was trying to get back into the title picture when the championship had only been around for a few weeks, stating that there was no picture drawn yet. His co-host, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci, then claimed the 36-year-old backstage interviewer did so because she is "clueless." He accused her of only worrying about her looks, stating that she never prepared, even when he was there:

"Because Cathy Kelley is clueless, that's why. She's worried about what kind of glasses she's gonna wear and try to be this really good reporter. And she never does prep. I mean, she didn't prep when I was there, so why would she prep now. It's all about the look for her and shooting that she's working out in the gym with Maxxine Dupri instead of working out her craft like Jackie Redmond does," he said. [1:01:25 - 1:01:43]

Tommy Carlucci compared Cathy Kelley's work to Jackie Redmond's on WWE RAW

On the same episode of Monday Night RAW, Jackie Redmond interviewed Sami Zayn ahead of the former Honorary Uce's Unsanctioned match against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber.

Ex-WWE employee Tommy Carlucci praised Redmond's work on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast. Meanwhile, he urged Cathy Kelley to learn from her co-worker:

"You see Jackie Redmond's interviews? Did you see her tonight with Sami Zayn. She asked the burning questions. Her follow-ups are great. And she [Cathy Kelley] needs to take a page out of Jackie Redmond's book on how to be a backstage interviewer," he said. [1:01:43 - 1:01:58]

In a recent video posted on TKO's Instagram page, Kelley opened up about her work in WWE and the challenges of being a backstage interviewer.

