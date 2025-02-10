"I don't think I would ever wrestle" - WWE star issues confirmation on future

A WWE personality has made it clear she had little to no intention of ever stepping inside the squared circle and was comfortable in her current role in the company. Jackie Redmond feels wrestling was "painful" and not everyone's cup of tea.

Redmond has been a mainstay in the Stamford-based promotion for nearly a decade now since joining in 2016. After a few years down in NXT, she was promoted to WWE's main roster in 2022. The 37-year-old star is currently assigned to RAW, where she serves as the backstage interviewer alongside Cathy Kelley.

In a recent interview with Lightweights Podcast, Jackie Redmond was quizzed whether she ever thought of trying her hand at in-ring competition. Redmond explained that it wasn't easy for people with a small physical frame to wrestle and that she didn't intend to get into the ring unless the proposition was too exciting to pass.

“You think it just gives, it looks so simple. But anyone, especially anyone with a small frame that has actually run the ropes will tell you it’s, like, painful. Like, Snoop Dogg, I understand why it looked the way it looked when he did it. It’s hard. That s**t is hard. So, I don’t think I would ever wrestle. Unless it was a situation that was just too iconic to pass up.” (H/T - WrestlingInc.)

Jackie Redmond on what Jey Uso is like backstage in WWE

Elsewhere on the same podcast, Jackie Redmond mentioned how Jey Uso had a larger-than-life personality backstage in WWE. She also pointed out how The Yeet Man liked playing video games before getting ready to perform in front of fans.

"[Jey Uso] does have a big personality, but dude be off playing video games and stuff, while he's getting ready and stuff. But he has a big personality," Jackie said.

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match and is now gearing up for a high-profile world title contest at WrestleMania 41. Though it isn't official he'll challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows yet, it seems like that is the direction WWE's creative team is heading into.

