Jackie Redmond discusses unique relationship with top Bloodline member: "Big personality"

The annual Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is just days away. The Bloodline's presence will also be felt during this year's Men's Rumble match. The bout will feature many big names like CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns. Jey Uso also announced his participation in the 30-man contest after his loss to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.

While appearing on the Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis, WWE host Jackie Redmond talked about her experience working for the WWE and her relationships with various WWE Superstars. She also talked about her unique bond with the former Intercontinental Champion Main Event Jey Uso:

"[Jey Uso] does have a big personality, but dude be off playing video games and stuff , while he's getting ready and stuff. But he has a big personality," Jackie said. [From 08:12 to 08:23]

Check out the full episode below:

The OG Bloodline member has been on a losing streak of World Title matches and is 0-6 as of now. He looks to turn around his career by entering this year's Rumble match and winning it to earn another title shot at WrestleMania. Jey entered last year's Royal Rumble at #1 and had a great performance which he likely hopes to repeat this Saturday.

The OG Bloodline member Jey Uso on his future and WrestleMania aspirations

Jey suffered a big loss at the hands of The Ring General Gunther last week on Saturday Night's Main Event for the World Heavyweight Championship. Jey appeared on a backstage interview after the bout and said that now he has to win the Royal Rumble:

"I just lost the match for the world championship. Next step for Jey Uso? Man, I gotta win the Royal Rumble now, Uce."

The Bloodline member also appeared on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW where he made his entrance with rap artist Quavo. With the whole arena Yeeting with him, Jey made it official that he would be entering this year's Royal Rumble.

The road won't be easy for Jey as standing in his way are names like CM Punk, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and The OTC Roman Reigns.

