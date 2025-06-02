WWE veteran questions timing of Cathy Kelley's new career move: "Let's see what she can do" (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently shared his thoughts about Cathy Kelley training to be a manager. The 36-year-old is a part of the broadcast team.
PWInsider recently reported that the star was spending time at the Performance Center, training for a manager role in the WWE. Later, veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer also confirmed the reports stating that although nothing was confirmed, the idea was that she could operate as a manager.
This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 recalled that Kelley was a fun person to work with. The former WWE star wondered what promoted the star to explore a career as a manager. He noted that taking bumps could be a jarring expreience for the backstage interviewer. However, EC3 mentioned that Cathy had the best resources in the company to prep her for a career as a manager.
"I wonder now why the choice now to go into the wrestling aspect. I mean, she definitely has the personality that can be a manager. But falling down hurts, man. Hey, she's probably in a great position. She has assets and the best possible accessories to learn the craft, and she's been in the business. Let's see what she can do." [From 1:05 onwards]
Recently Cathy Kelley teased a new role in a movie on Twitter. The star is reported to be a part of the cast of Karate Ghost alongside other stars like Tim Rozon, Colton Gobbo, Jim Belushi, and more.
