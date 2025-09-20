  • home icon
  Bryan Danielson opens up on if AEW and WWE could work together someday

Bryan Danielson opens up on if AEW and WWE could work together someday

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 20, 2025 02:46 GMT
American Professional Wrestler Daniel Bryan Visits India - Source: Getty
American Professional Wrestler Daniel Bryan Visits India - Source: Getty

Bryan Danielson has been possibly observant of AEW's ongoing counter-programming war with his previous promotion, WWE. Amidst that, The American Dragon gave his honest take on whether the rivals could work together someday.

In a recent interview with Josh Mansour on UNSCRIPTED, Danielson was asked about both companies possibly working hand-in-hand in the future. He stated that AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has a collaborative mindset. While he realises that WWE is trying to put them out of business, Danielson still did not rule out a future collaboration.

“Tony Khan has a collaborative mindset. Where we’re at right now, it seems more like WWE is trying to put us out of business rather than wanting to go into business. The landscape of wrestling has changed so much in the last six or seven years that I would never say never.- H/T WrestlePurists
Moreover, Bryan Danielson also floated the idea of WWE and AEW doing a once-a-year event. At the same time, he felt that if President Nick Khan saw it as a major opportunity, it would be a huge victory for wrestling fans.

Bryan Danielson believes the WWE & AEW relationship needs to be mended

In the same interview, Bryan Danielson stated that many bridges needed to be mended for WWE and AEW to work together. While he believed that there was much love and respect between the people of both companies, a lot of bad blood was also prevalent.

"A lot of bridges have been burned, and a lot of bridges need to be mended for that to happen. You have people within AEW and WWE who genuinely love each other as people. I have friends there who I will love until the day I die. It’s not just wrestlers. It’s people in management. Likewise, there are people in WWE who love people in AEW. Not just the wrestlers. Love some of the people in leadership roles in AEW. There is enough love there that something could happen, but there’s also enough bad blood."- H/T WrestlePurists

With WWE working with promotions like TNA Wrestling and AAA, they may be open to doing the same with AEW down the road.

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

