35-year-old WWE star suddenly drops a huge Bryan Danielson reference

A former WWE champion recently referenced Bryan Danielson. The star in question used to work for AEW.

Ad

Ricky Saints signed with WWE earlier this year. Quickly after joining the NXT brand, he captured the North American Championship. Now, Saints is set to compete in the biggest match of his life when he faces Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at No Mercy 2025.

During an interview on the Good Karma Wrestling Podcast, Ricky Saints reflected on his journey to get to where he is currently. He credited Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shawn Spears, and many others for helping him get to this point in his career.

Ad

Trending

"There's so many. I say so many, but there's not that many. There's a few guys in my life that really helped me. You've got the Bryan Danielsons, CM Punks, Codys, Shawn Spears, people like that, that have really along the way helped guide me to this point that I'm getting to. And even some guys that are not as known. God rest his soul, Jax Dane was another guy from NWA that really took me under his wing and helped me out. I can't say that this was a lonesome journey, for sure, there are people who have helped as much as they could, as much as they have been able to help." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Ad

Ad

Bryan Danielson opens up on whether WWE and AEW could work together

WWE and AEW have been at loggerheads with each other ever since the latter was founded in 2019. While AEW has worked with promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling and CMLL, and WWE has partnered with TNA Wrestling, these two companies have never worked together.

During an interview with Josh Mansour on UNSCRIPTED, Bryan Danielson was asked about the possibility of WWE and AEW working together. He replied that Tony Khan has a collaborative mindset, but it seems like WWE is trying to put the Jacksonville-based promotion out of business. Despite this, he will never put it past both promotions to work together in the future.

Ad

“Tony Khan has a collaborative mindset. Where we’re at right now, it seems more like WWE is trying to put us out of business rather than wanting to go into business. The landscape of wrestling has changed so much in the last six or seven years that I would never say never," said Danielson. [H/T WrestlePurists]

It will be interesting to see if AEW and WWE will find a way to work together in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More