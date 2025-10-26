  • home icon
Best Wishes to AEW star Wheeler Yuta

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 26, 2025 15:36 GMT
Wheeler Yuta
Wheeler Yuta is popular among the fans (Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel)

Wheeler Yuta is one of the top stars in AEW. He has just celebrated a special day today.

Wheeler Yuta has come a long way from his time in the Best Friends. His character showed a lot of growth during his time with the Blackpool Combat Club. He has also become a regular feature on AEW TV since joining Death Riders. He has helped Moxley during some of his matches and has proven himself to be a utility player for the group.

Yuta is celebrating his 29th birthday today. As a result, AEW took to its official social media account to wish the Death Riders member for his birthday.

"Happy Birthday! @WheelerYuta 🎁"

Check out the company's tweet here:

Kris Statlander promised to put Wheeler Yuta in his place

After becoming the AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander had the chance to join the Death Riders. However, she attacked Wheeler Yuta and then flipped off Jon Moxley instead. At WrestleDream 2025, Kris Statlander defeated Toni Storm to retain her title.

During the post-show media scrum, Kris Statlander was asked about potential future challengers for her title. She suggested the possibility of facing Marina Shafir. She also noted that she wouldn't mind defending against Wheeler and putting him in his place.

“Well, I feel like it could be anybody at this point, but I think someone who probably thinks they deserve it and a lot of people… in relation to her, that wanna see her take me out is probably Marina (Shafir). I feel like, possibly, Death Riders… they might not be too keen on me right now, and if they need me to put her in her place, they will, and also, if Wheeler Yuta wants to step up and challenge for this, I will put him in his place right the same, so whoever’s brave enough." [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

For now, Kris Statlander will be defending her title against Mercedes Mone at Full Gear 2025.

About the author
