"I will put him in his place" - AEW Women's Champion Kris Statlander is ready to fight male Death Riders member

Kris Statlander retained her AEW Women's Title against a former champion at WrestleDream 2025. Afterwards, she made it clear that she was willing to take on all comers, even Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders, even though the latter belongs to the company's men's division.

This Saturday at WrestleDream, Kris Statlander defended her Women's World Championship against Toni Storm, almost a month after winning the belt by pinning the latter at All Out : Toronto. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien succeeded at defeating The Timeless One after a hard-hitting contest, eventually wearing her down with a submission and then drilling her on the mat with her finisher.

During the post-show scrum after the pay-per-view, Stat was asked for her thoughts on potential future challengers for her belt. The self-proclaimed "Cosmic Killer" brought up her recent issues with The Death Riders, and suggested the possibility of facing Marina Shafir. She also claimed to be open to defending her AEW Women's Championship against Wheeler Yuta, promising to "put him in his place" if they do wrestle.

“Well, I feel like it could be anybody at this point, but I think someone who probably thinks they deserve it and a lot of people… in relation to her, that wanna see her take me out is probably Marina (Shafir). I feel like, possibly, Death Riders… they might not be too keen on me right now, and if they need me to put her in her place, they will, and also, if Wheeler Yuta wants to step up and challenge for this, I will put him in his place right the same, so whoever’s brave enough." [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

As things stand, however, Statlander will be putting her title on the line against a former WWE superstar next month.

Kris Statlander to defend her championship at AEW Full Gear

Kris Statlander's victory celebration after her win over Toni Storm at AEW WrestleDream 2025 was interrupted by the arrival of Mercedes Mone, who defended her TBS Championship in a title-for-title bout against Interim ROH Women's World TV Champion Mina Shirakawa. The CEO defeated The Venus of Pro-Wrestling to make history this Saturday, capturing her eleventh belt.

Mercedes' own post-match celebration was crashed by Statlander, who retaliated against "Ultimo" Mone's prior disrespect by taking her out with a Samoan Drop. The erstwhile Sasha Banks responded to Born Again Kristen afterwards, reminding the latter of the previous victories she holds over her, and promising to take Kris' AEW Women's World Title from her at Full Gear 2025.

It remains to be seen if Statlander will finally score her first singles win over "11 Belts" Mone next month.

