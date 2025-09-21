Mercedes Mone reacts after new champion is crowned at AEW All Out

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone seemingly teased going after a new champion who captured a title at All Out 2025. Mone retained her gold successfully on the same show.Mercedes Mone acknowledged the newly crowned champion, Kris Statlander. At All Out 2025, Toni Storm defended her AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and Thekla in a four-way match. In a surprising end to the title showdown, Statlander managed to capture the title, ending Storm's lengthy reign and leaving her stunned.Kris Statlander became the AEW Women's World Champion for the first time in her career. Meanwhile, Mercedes successfully retained her TBS Championship against Riho at All Out. The CEO is closing in on reaching 500 days as champion. It seems she could now go after the Women's World Title.Taking to X, Mercedes reacted to Kris Statlander being crowned the new AEW Women's World Champion with the eyes emoji, hinting that she might be coming after the big title while already holding nine title belts.Mercedes Mone has a history with the new AEW Women's World ChampionAt the 2024 Full Gear pay-per-view, Mercedes Mone was challenged by the current AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander, for the TBS Title. It turned out to be one of the best matches of Mone's legendary reign as the TBS Champion. Statlander came up short, and The CEO successfully retained her gold.The story between the two didn't end there, as Statlander challenged Mercedes for the TBS Title yet again at the 2024 Worlds End pay-per-view. The two made history, as it turned out to be the longest women's match in AEW history. Mercedes managed to successfully retain her title in her second showdown with Statlander.Kris Statlander is the AEW Women's World Champion now. Fans will have to wait and see if she will defend her title against Mercedes in a potential third encounter.