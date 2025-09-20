Mercedes Mone edges closer to historic record after successfully defending her title at AEW All Out

AEW star Mercedes Mone is currently in the midst of one of the longest title runs of her career as the TBS Champion. 9-belt Mone has held the championship for over 480 days now and is only days away from breaking Jade Cargill's record of being the longest-reigning TBS Champion following her victory at All Out 2025.She took on the inaugural AEW Women's World Champion, Riho, as the Japanese wrestler challenged for her title. The two women wrestled a hugely entertaining match with the momentum constantly shifting between them before Riho took control of the match as she kept targeting Mone's midsection.Mone tried to fight back with an homage to her idol, Eddie Guerrero, as he hit a superplex and followed it up with the Three Amigos. However, just when she went for a frog splash, Riho got her knees up and got the momentum back in her favor. The former AEW Women's World Champion ultimately fell short after the CEO pulled off a crafty finish.Mone grabbed hold of the referee's pants pockets to block an attack from Riho, which created the perfect distraction for her to gauge the Japanese star's eyes. She would then perform the Lungblower on her and hit her with the Monemaker to seal the win for herself.Mercedes Mone to reportedly lead her own stable in AEWTBS Champion Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest stars in the women's division in Tony Khan's company. She has been a solo act for most of the time in the company, but it seems like that's about to change soon enough. It is being reported that the former Sasha Banks is likely to get her own faction soon.On AEW's September to Remember edition of Dynamite, Robyn Renegade helped Mone attack her All Out opponent, Riho. Fightful reports that the Mone is set to be joined by Robyn and her sister, Charlotte Renegade, and their stable could be seen on screens very soon.