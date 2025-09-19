AEW is home to several powerful factions, and now, it appears that a new women's group is about to be launched. The stable in question will reportedly be led by the current TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone.The CEO is scheduled to defend her TBS Title against Riho this Saturday at the Tony Khan-led company's upcoming pay-per-view, All Out: Toronto. The Japanese star was in action this week at Dynamite: September to Remember against Robyn Renegade, who was defeated by the former AEW Women's World Champion as an enraged Mercedes watched from commentary.After the match, Robyn helped Mone get the upper hand and take out Riho, rekindling rumors regarding the 10-time WWE champion and her rumored pairing with The Renegade Twins. Now, Fightful has reported that Mercedes has regularly pushed to work on television with Robyn and her sister Charlette Renegade, and that a stable with these three women could soon be coming to the screen. Sources have noted that The Renegades even had a ring gear similar to Mone's, designed months ago, and that all the concerned parties are eager to make the faction a real unit.It remains to be seen if The Renegade Twins will help &quot;Nine Belts&quot; Mone retain her strap at All Out this weekend.Mercedes Mone is up for a major mixed tag match in AEWEarlier this year, news broke that Mercedes Mone was in a romantic relationship with rising All Elite Wrestling star The Beast Mortos. Both names have been prominently featured on AEW's recent programming, although they have not yet teamed up in the company for a mixed tag match. When a fan on X/Twitter recently asked Mercedes if she was interested in teaming up with the former Black Taurus to battle Harley Cameron and Hologram, she replied in the affirmative, writing:&quot;Sounds like fun.&quot;Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnadoLINKSounds like funUnlike Mone, Mortos will not be competing this Saturday at All Out 2025, as he lost to Mascara Dorada this Wednesday in a qualifier for a shot at Kazuchika Okada's Unified Championship at the pay-per-view.