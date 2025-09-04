Former champion's first match in more than 400 days announced for AEW All Out 2025

A top AEW star will be entering the squared circle after over one year of absence. 28-year-old Riho will be a part of All Out 2025. She injured her hand last year in July in a match against Lady Frost. She recently made her return and went to challenge Mercedes Mone.The CEO has pulled herself up after her first AEW singles loss at All In: Texas. After winning a four-way contest at Forbidden Door, her animosity for Alex Windor has been growing. The two squared off on tonight's Dynamite. Despite picking up a victory, the TBS Champion ambushed Alex. Former Women's World Champion Riho then made her return and saved Windsor.Later on, Dynamite, the Jacksonville-based promotion, announced that Mercedes Mone will defend her TBS Title against Riho at All Out. This will be the latter's first pay-per-view match in over 400 days since Worlds End 2023.Veteran slammed Tony Khan for paying AEW star Riho more moneyThe former AEW Women's World Champion has been wrestling limited matches in the promotion since 2022. Last year, she had wrestled only four matches in seven months before getting injured. It was recently revealed that Riho earns $400,000 per year.While speaking on Drive Thru, Jim Cornette said that paying the 28-year-old star so much was a 'stupid' decision.&quot;The guy said she wrestled like 10 times. Do you think she could’ve wrestled more than 20 or 25? Even doing dark matches on YouTube or whatever? (...) My God, if she’s making half of that and she had 20 matches, then $200,000 for 20 matches, he's paying her 10 grand a match. It’s getting a little bit more believable, although stupid,&quot; he said.Mercedes Mone has been more confident since toppling three other stars at Forbidden Door. It will be interesting to see how she tackles Riho at All Out.