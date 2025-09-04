BREAKING: Huge star makes shocking AEW return after 424 days

A major AEW star has just made their return tonight after more than a year, to the surprise of many. They ended up confronting one of the company's top champions during this appearance.Tonight's opening contest featured Alex Windsor challenging Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship. Windsor wanted another shot at the CEO after they were both featured in the four-way match for the title at Forbidden Door. The British star claimed that she had Moné dead to rights. Unfortunately, she did not take the win that night. Tonight, it was a close fight between the two women, and it looked like it could have been anyone's match. In the end, Mercedes was able to sneak a roll-up pin for the win. Alex Windsor was in shock but was quick to accept that she had lost. She reached out for a handshake, which Moné disrespectfully brushed aside. This led to Windsor blindsiding her and the two brawling post-match. She tried locking in a Sharpshooter, but Mercedes Moné countered this with a Statement Maker. Suddenly, to everyone's surprise, Riho's music played, and she came out and hit Mercedes with a double stomp from the top rope.This would be the former AEW Women's World Champion's first appearance since July 2024, when she competed during an episode of Collision. She sustained an injury that night, which led to her hiatus.This was a return that had been highly anticipated, as reports of her seemingly being cleared for action surfaced as early as January this year. She has set her sights on Mercedes Moné and could be the next to step up for the TBS Championship. Riho has proven that she is one of the top stars in AEW women's history, and she could be a major threat to this title reign.