Mercedes Mone comments on possibly teaming up with real-life boyfriend on AEW TV

The AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone reflected on potentially teaming up with her real-life boyfriend on TV for a mixed tag match. Mone also got suggested an interesting match for her and her boyfriend.

Mercedes Mone might be teaming with her real-life boyfriend, The Beast Mortos, on AEW TV. Mercedes and Mortos were revealed to be dating each other some time ago. The two often showcase love for each other on social media as well. However, The CEO has yet to show up alongside Beast Mortos as a couple on TV.

Meanwhile, a fan on the X social media platform recently asked Mercedes if they could pressure Tony Khan into booking a mixed tag team match involving Mercedes and The Beast Mortos, as they face the team of Harley Cameron and Hologram. Mone took notice of the fan's suggestion and showed interest in the same with the following comment:

"Sounds like fun"

For those who don't know about the dynamic between Harley Cameron and Hologram, Harley used to wear Hologram's mask and call herself 'Harleygram.' Fans believe that a team of the two could be very interesting and entertaining as well.

Mercedes Mone announced her non-AEW appearance after All Out

As Mercedes Mone nears 500 days as the TBS Champion, she is slated to defend her title against the first-ever AEW Women's World Champion, Riho, this Saturday at All Out in Toronto.

In the recent edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, Mercedes revealed that she will be making an appearance in CMLL on October 17 as the current CMLL Women's World Champion:

"Come see me next week at Dynamite as well as at AEW ALL OUT in Toronto, Canada, on September 25th and [in] CMLL in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 17th," Mone wrote.

The CEO has been the CMLL Women's World Champion for nearly 100 days. It seems fans will find out her next challenger after she makes her CMLL appearance next month.

