Mercedes Mone makes a huge announcement on her future plans outside AEW

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 17, 2025 08:23 GMT
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via Mercedes Mone's X)

Mercedes Mone is one of the top attractions, not only for AEW but also for other wrestling promotions. As her reign of '9 Beltz Mone' continues, The CEO made a huge announcement regarding her plans outside the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In the latest edition of her Mone Mag publication, Mercedes Mone revealed that she will be returning to CMLL for an appearance. The show is set to take place at Arena Mexico on Friday, October 17.

The former Legit Boss is the reigning CMLL Women's World Champion, winning the title from Zeuxis back at the Grand Slam Mexico event on June 18. While she revealed no other details regarding her appearance, Mercedes Mone was recently challenged by Persephone for a one-on-one showdown. This came after she failed to win Mone's TBS title in the four-way match at the 2025 Forbidden Door event.

"Come see me next every week at Dynamite as well as at AEW ALL OUT in Toronto, Canada, on September 25th, CMLL in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 17th."- H/T FWOnline

Former WWE manager gets candid about AEW megastar Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has taken her fame and popularity to unprecedented heights since joining AEW in 2024. Despite her roaring success, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette criticized her work. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell also agreed with the sentiment, believing that the former WWE Women's Champion was not that talented and took shots at her promo work.

"Well, I'm agreeing with him. She's collecting all these belts as a backdrop, and no, she is not that talented, and forget a mic, I don't think she can talk to save her life. But that doesn't matter. She has a deal now, a deal where she doesn't really put that much expenditure in her effort in the ring," said Mantell.

Despite those comments, Mone continues to rise as a marquee name in professional wrestling. So it remains to be seen what the future holds for The CEO.

Edited by N.S Walia
