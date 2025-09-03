"She is not that talented"- WWE veteran shares honest opinion on recent Mercedes Mone criticism

A WWE veteran has weighed in on some recent criticism that Mercedes Mone has faced and shared his honest opinion on the matter.
Mercedes Mone is one of AEW's top draws currently. The erstwhile Sasha Banks has attained global status ever since leaving WWE and is now in possession of nine belts across multiple promotions, including AEW, CMLL, and RevPro, to name a few. Recently, the CEO declared that she wants to go after Ultimo Dragon's record of holding 10 belts simultaneously. However, not everything appears to go her way, as she was recently subjected to some heavy criticism from veteran Jim Cornette, who called her promo work "rotten" and her in-ring work "bleh."
On the latest episode of Story Time With Dutch Mantell, the WWE veteran was asked for his thoughts on Cornette's remarks, to which Mantell replied that he agreed with Cornette's views, stating that Mone is not that talented.
"Well, I'm agreeing with him. She's collecting all these belts as a backdrop, and no, she is not that talented, and forget a mic, I don't think she can talk to save her life. But that doesn't matter. She has a deal now, a deal where she doesn't really put that much expenditure in her effort in the ring," said Mantell. [1:34:49 - 1:35:28 ]
