"She is not that talented"- WWE veteran shares honest opinion on recent Mercedes Mone criticism

A WWE veteran has weighed in on some recent criticism that Mercedes Mone has faced and shared his honest opinion on the matter.

Ad

Mercedes Mone is one of AEW's top draws currently. The erstwhile Sasha Banks has attained global status ever since leaving WWE and is now in possession of nine belts across multiple promotions, including AEW, CMLL, and RevPro, to name a few. Recently, the CEO declared that she wants to go after Ultimo Dragon's record of holding 10 belts simultaneously. However, not everything appears to go her way, as she was recently subjected to some heavy criticism from veteran Jim Cornette, who called her promo work "rotten" and her in-ring work "bleh."

Ad

Trending

On the latest episode of Story Time With Dutch Mantell, the WWE veteran was asked for his thoughts on Cornette's remarks, to which Mantell replied that he agreed with Cornette's views, stating that Mone is not that talented.

"Well, I'm agreeing with him. She's collecting all these belts as a backdrop, and no, she is not that talented, and forget a mic, I don't think she can talk to save her life. But that doesn't matter. She has a deal now, a deal where she doesn't really put that much expenditure in her effort in the ring," said Mantell. [1:34:49 - 1:35:28 ]

Ad

Check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Ad

Please credit Story Time With Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you take quotes from this article.

Dutch Mantell believes WWE won't bring back AEW's Chris Jericho

For weeks now, there have been speculations about Chris Jericho leaving AEW to join World Wrestling Entertainment. However, amid these rumors, veteran Dutch Mantell spoke out on his Story Time With Dutch Mantell podcast, suggesting that the Stamford-based promotion may not want Y2J to return in a wrestling capacity.

Ad

"I don’t think they (WWE) would be (interested in him). You know, I think he’s a great talent, but he’s a little bit, as they say, long in the tooth," said Mantell. [H/T TJRWrestling]

Although Mantell believes that Jericho is too old and out of shape to return as a wrestler, the veteran did not rule out a comeback for the legend in a non-wrestling role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More