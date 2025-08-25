"Rotten actress, physically unimpressive" - Veteran is not a big fan of Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest female stars in AEW currently and has been enjoying a great run ever since she quit WWE. The CEO has been on a roll since joining the Tony Khan-led promotion and is currently in her first reign as TBS Champion. Mone is coming off the back of a successful title defense at Forbidden Door and is inching closer to becoming the longest-reigning TBS Champion.
However, it seems like not everyone is impressed with the former Sasha Banks, and wrestling veteran Jim Cornette is one such name. During her run across the independent wrestling circuit and AEW, Mone has had to deal with her fair share of critics.
The 63-year-old was speaking on an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru on his YouTube channel, Official Jim Cornette. He had some harsh words to use for Mercedes Mone, calling her a 'rotten actress' and claiming that she was 'physically unimpressive' in the ring.
"She loves what she's doing, and she's convinced she's really good at it. She is again apparently convinced of her own star power to the point where she can tell other, 'Babe, you don't want to get better. Get the f**k out of here. Be as great as I am.' She's a rotten actress. She's physically unimpressive, she's, to me, in the ring because she misses as much as she hits, or she's trying to hold her wig on top, and you know, but she loves what she's doing. We can't deny that she's just not really very good at any of the parts of it. And did I mention those rotten promos? But she's got dedication," Cornette said.
Mercedes Mone had a hugely successful weekend in London
Mercedes Mone had a packed schedule this past weekend in London as she was involved in a match every day from Friday to Sunday. She first wrestled on both nights of Revolution Pro Wrestling's 13th Anniversary Show, where she won the Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women's Championship from Emersyn Jane on Night One.
She headed into Forbidden Door on Sunday night as 'Nine belts Mone', having added another title to her collection. In front of a packed O2 arena, she then successfully defended her TBS Championship in a gruelling four-way match against Alex Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla.
