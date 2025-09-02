WWE unlikely to bring back Chris Jericho for a massive reason, according to ex-manager

According to a veteran wrestling manager, Chris Jericho might not be brought back to the WWE for a big reason. Jericho is currently under contract with All Elite Wrestling.The wrestling veteran, Dutch Mantell believes that Chris Jericho is unlikely to return to the WWE. It was recently reported that Jericho's contract with AEW will be up by the end of this year. The report fueled the fire of the rumors of Jericho's return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, Dutch doesn't believe that could be the case.Speaking on his Story Time podcast, Dutch Mantell claimed that WWE might not be interested in bringing back Jericho because he is out of shape in the ring:&quot;I think he’s going to stay where he is. I don’t think they (WWE) would be (interested in him). You know, I think he’s a great talent, but he’s a little bit, as they say, long in the tooth. How to do it. So, hey, I’ve been there. I mean, when you get out of that ring, and you get out of that, then you get out of shape, and you know, it gets harder and harder and harder. So, when you’re young, you can go and get in shape, and I don’t know how much drawing power he would have.&quot; [H/T TJRWrestling]Chris Jericho could return to WWE in a different roleWhile the wrestling veteran, Dutch Mantell thinks Chris Jericho is unlikely to return to WWE as an in-ring performer, he also said on his Story Time podcast that Jericho could join the Stamford-based promotion in a non-wrestling role, such as agent or manager:&quot;If it were me, I would be interested in him as an agent and/or a manager, or some kind of mouthpiece. In the ring, I think his better days are behind him, and I think he'll even tell you the same thing,&quot; Dutch said.Fans will have to wait and see if Jericho will ever be back in the WWE.