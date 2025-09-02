  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Chris Jericho
  • WWE unlikely to bring back Chris Jericho for a massive reason, according to ex-manager

WWE unlikely to bring back Chris Jericho for a massive reason, according to ex-manager

By Gaurav Singh
Published Sep 02, 2025 11:53 GMT
Chris Jericho WWE
Veteran on Chris Jericho to WWE rumors (Source-AEW on X and WWE.com)

According to a veteran wrestling manager, Chris Jericho might not be brought back to the WWE for a big reason. Jericho is currently under contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

The wrestling veteran, Dutch Mantell believes that Chris Jericho is unlikely to return to the WWE. It was recently reported that Jericho's contract with AEW will be up by the end of this year. The report fueled the fire of the rumors of Jericho's return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, Dutch doesn't believe that could be the case.

Speaking on his Story Time podcast, Dutch Mantell claimed that WWE might not be interested in bringing back Jericho because he is out of shape in the ring:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think he’s going to stay where he is. I don’t think they (WWE) would be (interested in him). You know, I think he’s a great talent, but he’s a little bit, as they say, long in the tooth. How to do it. So, hey, I’ve been there. I mean, when you get out of that ring, and you get out of that, then you get out of shape, and you know, it gets harder and harder and harder. So, when you’re young, you can go and get in shape, and I don’t know how much drawing power he would have." [H/T TJRWrestling]
Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

youtube-cover
Ad

Chris Jericho could return to WWE in a different role

While the wrestling veteran, Dutch Mantell thinks Chris Jericho is unlikely to return to WWE as an in-ring performer, he also said on his Story Time podcast that Jericho could join the Stamford-based promotion in a non-wrestling role, such as agent or manager:

"If it were me, I would be interested in him as an agent and/or a manager, or some kind of mouthpiece. In the ring, I think his better days are behind him, and I think he'll even tell you the same thing," Dutch said.
Ad

Fans will have to wait and see if Jericho will ever be back in the WWE.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications